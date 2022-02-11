LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2022 Live Score Updates: Toss at 1:00 PM, India aim for whitewash

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @BCCI Indian players celebrating after taking a wicket during India vs West Indies 2nd ODI in Ahmedabad

India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had tested positive for COVID-19, has recovered and is out of isolation. However, with skipper Rohit Sharma already making it clear that senior opener Shikhar Dhawan will open the innings in the third ODI against West Indies here on Friday, the Maharashtra player is unlikely to be considered for the inconsequential match.

Ruturaj warmed the bench in the home T20 series against New Zealand and also did not get an opportunity to play against South Africa in the away ODI series. He was found to be COVID positive just four days before the start of the West Indies series, practically ruling him out of the rubber.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Shahrukh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav

West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Hayden Walsh, Romario Shepherd, Nkrumah Bonner, Kieron Pollard