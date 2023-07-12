India vs West Indies: 3 records Virat Kohli can break in Test series

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAT KOHLI TWITTER Virat Kohli will be eyeing quite a few milestones in Test series

Former India skipper Virat Kohli will be back in action from July 12 after a gap of one month with India facing West Indies in the first of the two-match Test series in Dominica. Interestingly, team India is playing a Test at the venue for the first time since 2011 and only Kohli is the active player from that team while Rahul Dravid is India's head coach.

Moreover, Kohli had made his debut in the format on that tour itself and didn't have a great time in the middle. He had scored only 76 runs in five innings at an average of 15.20 with a high score of 30 runs that came in the final Test in Dominica. 12 years later, the man has returned to the same venue with loads of experience behind him having played more than 100 Test matches and with three records that he can break during the Test series.

1. Kohli set to enter elite list in terms of international runs

Virat Kohli has so far scored 25385 runs in international cricket at an average of 53.44 with 75 centuries to his name. He is at the sixth position in this aspect only behind the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, Mahela Jayawardene and Jacques Kallis. However, the West Indies Test series has given Kohli a golden opportunity to climb the ladder. He is only 149 runs behind Kallis who scored 25534 runs during his illustrious career and Kohli has four innings to go past the Proteas all-rounder.

2. Virat Kohli to play his 500th international match

Virat Kohli has so far featured in 498 international matches in his career and is set to touch the magical 500-match mark in the second Test match. When he will take the field in the first Test, Kohli will level up with Inzamam-ul-Haq who has played for Pakistan in a mammoth 499 matches. Virat Kohli will become the the 10th player to play 500 or more international matches in his career.

3. Kohli set to go past Sehwag in Tests

Virat Kohli has so far amassed 8479 runs in 109 Tests matches at an average of 48.72 and needs only 25 runs to go past Virender Sehwag in terms of most runs scored in Test cricket for India. If he scored 25 of those runs in the first Test itself, Kohli will become the fifth highest run-getter runs in Test cricke for India

Latest Cricket News