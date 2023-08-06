Yuzvendra Chahal not bothered about his place in Playing XI, reasons why Kuldeep Yadav is being preferred

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian Cricket team players

The Indian team combination is of utmost importance and not an individual player's place in the starting XI, India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal highlited ahead of the second T20I against India. There is always a race between players in the team and with a World Cup approaching fast, this race is a common thing this time around too. The team has various players gunning to get a nod for a match but only 11 steps down on the field.

Yuzvendra Chahal played for India for the first time after IPL in the first T20I against West Indies. He has featured in only four 20-over games this year. Moreover, in an ODI World Cup year, he has played just two ODIs as Kuldeep Yadav has played bulk of the matches after finding back his mojo. But this does not keep Chahal bothered and he rather looks to the team combination.

"Team combination is our priority and it is not something new. At 7 we generally play Ravindra Jadeja or Axar Patel. Three spinners can only play if the wickets are spin-friendly," said Chahal ahead of the second T20.

Kuldeep bowling really well: Chahal

The 33-year-old leggie then stated the reason why Kuldeep is being preferred into the Playing XI. "Kuldeep is bowling really well, he is in a great rhythm and that’s why the team is backing him. I keep working on nets so that whenever I get the chance I will grab it," the leg-spinner added.

Moreover, Chahal is happy to be part of the squad and is relieved of not sitting at home. "We are professional cricketers. I was playing after two months, last I played was in the IPL. It is all about preparation. This is not an individual sport, you are playing here for your team. There are times when players have to sit out for two series, so it doesn't mean that they are not part of the team.

"I am very happy that I am getting to wear the blue jersey every day. I am not sitting at home. I am traveling with the team. I am part of the team. I have played chess, it is an individual game but cricket is a team sport. Out of fifteen people in the squad only eleven can play," he added.

