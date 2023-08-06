India vs West Indies 2nd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI 2nd T20I on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian Cricket team players

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I live streaming: Hardik Pandya's India will lock horns against Rovman Powell-led West Indies in the second T20I of the series at Providence Stadium in Guyana. After suffering a close loss in the opening T20I in Tarouba, a young Indian setup will look to bounce back and avoid further disappointment. Despite Tilak Varma's efforts, India suffered a four-run loss in the series opener.

Meanwhile, the Windies would be proud of handing India a defeat in T20Is for the first time after three successive losses. Powell and Nicholas Pooran powered the Windies to 149 despite spinners' efforts to bowl economical spells. In reply, Tilak Varma produced a great debut, scoring 39 off 22 balls on a tricky surface. However, the visitors fell short by four runs in the end.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of India vs West Indies in India:

When is India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match?

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be played on Sunday, August 6

At what time does India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match begin?

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will begin at 8:00 PM IST

Where is the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match being played?

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be played at Providence Stadium, Guyana

Where can you watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match on TV in India?

Fans can enjoy India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match live broadcast on Doordarshan (DD)

Where can you watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match online in India?

One can watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match online on the JioCinema, FanCode website and app

West Indies Squad:

Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Oshane Thomas, Odean Smith

India Squad:

Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan

