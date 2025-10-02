India vs West Indies 1st Test live cricket score: India will begin their home season today with the first Test of the two-match series against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill will lead India at home for the first time, while Roston Chase is the captain of the West Indies. The West Indies are playing a Test in India for the first time since 2018 and will be hoping to put up a good show in this game. Will India be able to carry forward from the brilliant Test series against England? Follow for all live updates: