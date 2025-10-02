Advertisement
India vs West Indies 1st Test live cricket score: India and West Indies will lock horns today in the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Will India be able to continue their domination over the West Indies? Follow for all the live updates:

Roston Chase and Shubman Gill
Roston Chase and Shubman Gill Image Source : X/BCCI
Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Published: , Updated:
Ahmedabad :

India vs West Indies 1st Test live cricket score: India will begin their home season today with the first Test of the two-match series against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill will lead India at home for the first time, while Roston Chase is the captain of the West Indies. The West Indies are playing a Test in India for the first time since 2018 and will be hoping to put up a good show in this game. Will India be able to carry forward from the brilliant Test series against England? Follow for all live updates:

IND vs WI 1st Test Scorecard

 

Live updates :IND vs WI 1st Test cricket live score

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 9:27 AM (IST)Oct 02, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    National Anthems are in progress!

    Both teams have lined up for the national anthems. First up the visitors West Indies followed by India. 

    Live action will start after that at 9:30 AM IST.

  • 9:23 AM (IST)Oct 02, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    WTC Points table Update

    India are in 3rd place with PCT of 46.7

    West Indies have lost all three matches and their PCT is 0.

  • 9:20 AM (IST)Oct 02, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Which four players are not playing for India?

    N Jagadeesan, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Devdutt Padikkal have been benched by India. 

    For the West Indies, Anderson Phillip, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Tevin Imlach have not got a chance in the playing XI.

  • 9:16 AM (IST)Oct 02, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    India have fourth longest winning against West Indies!!

    Longest unbeaten streak against an opposition (Tests)
    47 Eng v NZ (1930-75)
    30 Eng v Pak (1961-82)
    29 WI vs Eng (1976-88)
    25 Ind v WI (2002-23) *
    24 Aus v SA (1911-52)
    24 WI v Ind (1948-71)

  • 9:14 AM (IST)Oct 02, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    BIG STAT!!

    India have not lost a single Test against the West Indies since May 2002. Since then, the two teams have played 25 Test matches with India winning 15 of those while 10 ended in draws. When will the West Indies be able to break their winless streak?

  • 9:13 AM (IST)Oct 02, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Playing XIs

    Here are the playing XIs

    India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

    West Indies (Playing XI): Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales

  • 9:08 AM (IST)Oct 02, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    India going with 3 spinners!!

    Jasprit Bumrah NOT rested!! India have gone with three spinners - Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar

  • 9:05 AM (IST)Oct 02, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Pitch Report!!

    Pitch Report: This is a red soil pitch, and it will bind faster because less water is held. Even covering of grass and we've had overcast weather so there will be something in it for seamers. It will turn as we progress through the match and there will be a fierce battle between bat and ball.

  • 9:03 AM (IST)Oct 02, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Toss Update!!

    West Indies have won the toss and opted to bat first!!

  • 9:02 AM (IST)Oct 02, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and Welcome to India's home season!! Shubman Gill is leading India for the first time at home, while Roston Chase is the captain of the West Indies. The match is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. There was rain in the offing at the venue but things have cleared up just in time. Toss set to happen now! Stay tuned!!

