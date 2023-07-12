IND v WI: Not Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, THIS active Indian has most Test centuries against Windies

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

IND v WI: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been the two pillars of India's batting for more than a decade. The duo have destructed opposition bowling units with power and class. Be it Sharma's eye-pleasing pull strokes or Kohli's jaw-dropping cover drives, they look class apart when they get into their mojo. Now the duo are senior veterans of the Men in Blue but still keep the tempos high when they step on the field.

As India begin their charge into the new World Test championship, the duo would be itching to stamp their authority. But interestingly, neither of them have the most number of centuries among active Indians against West Indies. While Kohli has smoked two tons and five fifties in 14 matches, Sharma has two hundred in just 4 games.

Ravi Ashwin is the leading ton maker for India

Interestingly, though, India's spin all-rounder Ravi Ashwin has the most number of hundreds hit by an active Indian cricketer against the Windies. Ashwin has been India's mainstay since 2011 against West Indies. Featuring in 11 matches, the off-spinner has amassed 4 hundreds without a fifty against the Men in Maroon. He has 552 runs at an average of 50.18.

India's new challenge in WTC #3

India will fresh start after their loss to Australia in the WTC Final 2023. After being runners-up on both the previous two cycles, Men in Blue are looking to start the WTC #3 cycle on a positive note. The team is also undergoing a slight transition with India's regular No.3 Cheteshwar Pujara being dropped and a few quicks rested. Shubman Gill will fill in the shoes of Pujara in the Windies series while Yashasvi Jaiswal will be making his India debut. Ajinkya Rahane has been handed back the vice-captain's hat after making a comeback in the Test side.

Latest Cricket News