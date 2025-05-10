India vs Sri Lanka tri-series Final Live: When and where to watch IND-W vs SL-W live on TV and streaming? Sri Lanka are coming off a loss against South Africa in their final group stage clash, but will be confident of taking India on, given how their batters have performed in the series so far. India topped the table with three wins in four matches, with their only loss being against the hosts.

Colombo:

India take on Sri Lanka in the final of the tri-nations series in Colombo, after a rocky first few games before really coming into their own against the Proteas women in their final group game. After being found short against Sri Lanka despite scoring 275, India received a timely reality check and decided to play unshackled cricket against South Africa and were successful in doing that to a large extent. Yes, the depleted bowling attack also went the distance but the approach, despite losing a couple of early wickets was refreshing and hopefully now, that prevails in the lead up to the World Cup.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be glad that the batters have responded brilliantly in the series, with back-to-back big chases. However, the bowling remains an issue for them. Dewmi Vihanga's five-wicket haul added another dimension to a largely similar homogeneous bowling attack but despite her five-wicket haul, South Africa were able to score 315 and hence, the first and foremost aim for Sri Lanka would be to get their bowlers restrict the powerful Indian batting line-up and go from there.

When and where to watch IND-W vs SL-W tri-series final on TV and OTT in India?

The final of the tri-nations series between Sri Lanka and India women will kick off in Colombo on Sunday, May 11 at 10 AM IST. Unfortunately, IND-W vs SL-W tri-series final will not have a live broadcast on TV in India, but the matches can be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Attapaththu (C), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Manudi Nanayakkara, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (WK), Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Kavisha Dilhari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Hansima Karunaratne, Rashmika Sewwandi, Dewmi Vihanga, Piyumi Wathsala

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Nallapureddy Charani, Tejal Hasabnis, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Shuchi Upadhyay