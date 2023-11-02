'Today, we saw what he is capable of' - Rohit Sharma lauds middle-order batter after securing semifinal berth

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian cricket team.

Rohit Sharma seemed fairly pleased with India's "clinical" performance that has led to their entry in the semifinals of the ongoing World Cup following a 309-run drubbing that they handed to Sri Lanka in the 33rd match at the Wankhede Stadium.

The India skipper heaped praise on Shreyas Iyer for his remarkable knock of 82 which helped India post 357 runs on the board. Iyer showed a lot of intent and put a string of underwhelming performances in the ongoing tournament to bed.

"Shreyas (Iyer) is a very strong lad, strong in his mind, and today he did what he is known for - take on the opposition and the bowlers. He's been working very hard on his game and today we saw what he's capable of," said Rohit.

Rohit also appreciated Mohammed Siraj for demolishing Sri Lanka's top order and ending with figures of 3/16 in his spell.

"As for Siraj, he's a quality bowler and if he does that it's quite a big difference for us. So very happy with how the squad has performed, even Surya in the last game. To put in a performance like this back to back, against England and now, shows the quality of the seamers. Obviously, when there's something for them in the conditions, they are quite lethal," he mentioned.

The Nagpur-born lauded the batters for their outstanding display at Wankhede as it came while batting first. India have been chasing really well in the tournament and had struggled badly in the last game while batting first, hence a delighted Rohit appreciated the batters for sticking to their task.

"It was a good challenge for us to bat and put runs on the board. That's the kind of template you want to have when you want to score that many runs. Credit to the batters for getting to that total."

