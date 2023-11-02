India vs Sri Lanka Live: When and where to watch IND vs SL, World Cup match for free on TV and streaming?

Follow us on Image Source : AP India vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023 live streaming

India will be up against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium in a World Cup match... seems familiar? 12 and a half years later, the two Asian giants will be at loggerheads once again but this time, it's a group-stage match and the gulf between the two teams has only widened. India are bossing the tournament so far with a spotless record in six matches while Sri Lanka are gasping for breath to stay alive in the tournament.

India will be aiming to seal the semifinals spot while Sri Lanka will be collecting pieces after being shredded by Afghanistan in the last game to come back and aim to compete and maybe shock the title favourites. Sri Lanka seemed to have finally started to come together as a unit with the inclusion of the likes of Angelo Mathews and Dushmantha Chameera but a batting collapse against Afghanistan didn't help their cause and now will need a better outing in all three departments.

When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023 match live and for free on TV and OTT in India?

Team India's seventh World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai will begin at 2 PM IST, with the toss set to take place half an hour before. The match will be live broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and other language-specific channels of the Star Sports network in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil. The match can be watched for free on DD Sports free-to-air channel on TV.

The live streaming of the match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website and for free for mobile users.

Probably Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

