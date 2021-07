Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sri Lanka vs India Live Streaming 3rd ODI: Watch SL vs IND 3rd ODI Live Online on SonyLIV

At what time does Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI start? Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI starts at 3 PM. When is Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI? Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI will take place on July 23 in Colombo. How do I watch live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI? You can watch Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI live cricket streaming match on Sony LIV and Jio TV. Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI? Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI will be telecast live on Sony SIX SD/HD and Sony TEN SD/HD. What are the squads for Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI? Sri Lanka Squad: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Ishan Jayaratne , Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando, Isuru Udana India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Sanju Samson, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Devdutt Padikkal

India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against Sri Lanka with a three-wicket win in Colombo on Tuesday. The Shikhar Dhawan -led Indian team was put in a spot of bother when it was reduced to 193/7 in the 276-run chase by the home side, but Deepak Chahar produced an incredible performance with the bat to steer India to victory. Chahar remained unbeaten on 69 while Bhuvneshwar Kumar also scored an important 19 as the duo forged an 83-run partnership to see India through to the finishing line. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Sri Lanka vs India Live Streaming 3rd ODI. You can watch SL vs IND 3rd ODI Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony TEN.