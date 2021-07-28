Live Streaming Sri Lanka vs India 2nd T20I: Watch SL vs IND 2nd T20I Live Online on SonyLIV

Sri Lanka vs India Live Streaming 2nd T20I: Watch SL vs IND 2nd T20I Live Online on SonyLIVSL vs IND Live Streaming: The second T20I was slated to be held on Tuesday, July 27, but with India's Krunal Pandya testing positive for coronavirus with symptoms, both teams were forced into isolation, and hence the game was postponed to Wednesday. And all eight players in close contact with the all-rounder returned negative. On Sunday, India had won the opener by 38 runs to take a series lead. Barring Krunal, India are unlikely to make any other changes for the second game as the Shikhar Dhawan-led side aims for a second consecutive limited-overs series win over Sri Lanka on the tour. For Sri Lanka, they lack batting enforcers who could steal the game away from them. On Sunday, Charith Asalanka did try to put pressure with his knock of 44, but the single-handed effort went in vain when Sri Lanka were let exposed in the crucial moments of the game. Can the hosts script a comeback or will India continue their dominance to win the T20I series? Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Sri Lanka vs India Live Streaming 2nd T20I. You can watch SL vs IND 2nd T20I Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony TEN.
At what time does Sri Lanka vs India 2nd T20I start?
Sri Lanka vs India 2nd T20I starts at 8:00 PM.
When is Sri Lanka vs India 2nd T20I?
Sri Lanka vs India 2nd T20I will take place on July 28 in Colombo.
How do I watch live streaming of Sri Lanka vs India 2nd T20I?
You can watch Sri Lanka vs India 2nd T20I live cricket streaming match on Sony LIV and Jio TV.
Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs India 2nd T20I?
Sri Lanka vs India 2nd T20I will be telecast live on Sony SIX SD/HD and Sony TEN SD/HD.
What are the squads for Sri Lanka vs India 2nd T20I?
India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Dhananjaya De Silva, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.