  India vs Sri Lanka Cricket Score Live: IND face SL in dress rehearsal in Dubai ahead of Pakistan final

  Live India vs Sri Lanka Cricket Score Live: IND face SL in dress rehearsal in Dubai ahead of Pakistan final

India vs Sri Lanka Cricket Score Live: India and Sri Lanka face each other in a dead rubber in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India have already qualified for the final, and this clash will be a dress rehearsal for the summit clash against Pakistan.

Image Source : Image: AP, Design: IndiaTV
Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Published: , Updated:
Dubai:

India vs Sri Lanka Cricket Score Live: India face Sri Lanka in what can be considered a dead-rubber or even a dress rehearsal ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. While India were the first team to have qualified for the final, Sri Lanka were the first ones to get knocked out.

The clash gives the Men in Blue another chance to test their bench strength ahead of the big final. The likes of Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma have not played a single game, while Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh have played just one. Meanwhile, India could also rest Jasprit Bumrah for the clash. Follow for the latest updates.

Live updates :India vs Sri Lanka Latest Updates

  • 7:21 PM (IST)Sep 26, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch report

    The pitches have seemingly got tough to score on as the tournament has progressed. The powerplay are crucial for scoring runs, and after the first 10 overs, pitches seem to slow a bit.

  • 7:13 PM (IST)Sep 26, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    India vs Sri Lanka H2H records?

    India and Sri Lanka have faced each other 32 times in T20Is, with the former enjoying a comprehensive 21-9 lead. They faced each other only once in Dubai, with the Lankan Lions winning that contest.

  • 7:07 PM (IST)Sep 26, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Dead rubber or a dress rehearsal between India and Sri Lanka?

    Will you call it a dead rubber, or will you say this is a dress rehearsal? It's upon you from the prism you look through. The age-old thing of a glass is half-filled or half-empty. For one, this can be a proper dead rubber with nothing to gain for India and nothing to lose for Sri Lanka. But for some, this could mean yet another chance for India, in particular, to fine-tune themselves ahead of the Sunday final against India. Stay tuned as we take you across this game in Dubai.

