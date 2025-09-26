Live India vs Sri Lanka Cricket Score Live: IND face SL in dress rehearsal in Dubai ahead of Pakistan final India vs Sri Lanka Cricket Score Live: India and Sri Lanka face each other in a dead rubber in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India have already qualified for the final, and this clash will be a dress rehearsal for the summit clash against Pakistan.

Dubai:

India vs Sri Lanka Cricket Score Live: India face Sri Lanka in what can be considered a dead-rubber or even a dress rehearsal ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. While India were the first team to have qualified for the final, Sri Lanka were the first ones to get knocked out.

The clash gives the Men in Blue another chance to test their bench strength ahead of the big final. The likes of Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma have not played a single game, while Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh have played just one. Meanwhile, India could also rest Jasprit Bumrah for the clash. Follow for the latest updates.

Match Scorecard