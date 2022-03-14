Monday, March 14, 2022
     
IND vs SL 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE SCORE: India aim early wickets

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test LIVE: Get the Live Cricket Score, Latest Updates, Commentary, Highlights, Latest News, Full Scorecard, and Ball by Ball Commentary as India take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 14, 2022 14:22 IST
Indian players celebrate after taking a wicket during India vs Sri Lanka pink ball Test in Bengaluru
Image Source : TWITTER @ICC

Indian players celebrate after taking a wicket during India vs Sri Lanka pink ball Test in Bengaluru

Hello and welcome to India TV's live blog for the 2nd Test that will be a day-night game between India and Sri Lanka here at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Monday. I am your host for the day Aarush Chopra. Stay tuned for the over by over updates of the game. You can also follow the scorecard given below. 

 

