LIVE Score India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 2: IND aim quick wickets to bundle SL

LIVE Score India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 2: IND vs SL pink ball day-night Test updates from Bengaluru

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 1: Sri Lanka 86 for 6 in reply to India's 252

Shreyas Iyer's pyrotechnics with the bat drove India to a position of strength after Sri Lanka made early inroads on a spinner-friendly track with the second Test heavily tilting in favour of the hosts, here on Saturday.

The bright afternoon sun in the beginning of the day/night contest did not allow the pink ball to swing enough and trouble the batters but the early and sharp turn on offer made life tough for the Indians, who were tottering at 126 for five at one stage.

Rishabh Pant began the counter-attack with his fiery 36-run knock and Iyer carried forward the recovery work with his scintillating 92-run knock that helped India post a decent 252 in their first innings.