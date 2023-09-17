India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head Asia Cup finals: IND meet SL in 8th title clash, who has the edge?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India and Sri Lanka cricket players

India vs Sri Lanka ahead to head Asia Cup finals: Defending champions Sri Lanka are up against the most successful team of the Asia Cup in the final of the 14th edition of the tournament. India and Sri Lanka have played the finals most times and have dominated the continental event in a big way. The Men in Blue are playing in their 9th ODI Asia Cup final and have won the 50-over trophy six times.

Meanwhile, the defending champions are hot on heels and are just behind the Men in Blue with five ODI titles to their name. The two giants have played the most number of Asia Cup finals too as teams like Pakistan and Bangladesh lag behind. Here are detailed stats on the India vs Sri Lanka clash

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup finals head to head

India and Sri Lanka are facing each other in their 8th final of Asia Cup 2023. The first trophy match between the two came in 1988 when India registered a six-wicket win. The last finale clash in the Asian tournament came way back in 2010 when the Men in Blue secured the title with an 81-run win. In all seven finals, India hold a 4-3 advantage over Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka all finals in men's Internationals

The two neighbours have faced each other 19 times in men's International finals with the scoreline being even Stevens. Both have won 9 finals each, while one game was a no-result one. The first final meeting was the Asia Cup in 1988, while the last meeting was in the 2014 T20 World Cup final.

India's Predicted Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar/Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka's Predicted Playing XI:

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madhushan/Dushan Hemantha, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

