Live Score IND vs SL 3rd T20 Lates Match Updates from Dharamsala India vs Sri Lanka: Team India aim whitewash

Hello and welcome to India TV's live blog for the 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka here at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on Sunday. I am your host for the day Akash Kharade. Stay tuned for the over by over updates of the game. You can also follow the scorecard given below.

Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Sanju Samson, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Niroshan Dickwella, Charith Asalanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama.

An update on Ishan Kishan's health

Ishan Kishan discharged from hospital, under close observation of BCCI's medical team

"Ishan Kishan discharged from the hospital but he is under close observation of BCCI's medical team. He is likely to be rested from the third T20I against Sri Lanka," sources in the know of developments told ANI.

Match Details

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

7:00 PM IST

Squads

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Md. Siraj, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Y Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka (Vice-Captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel