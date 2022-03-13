Sunday, March 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah claims first five-wicket haul on home soil

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah claims first five-wicket haul on home soil

The Indian pacer scalped five wickets and registered figures of 5/24 to bundle out Sri Lanka for 109. Bumrah dismissed Kusal Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, and Lasith Embuldeniya.  

Agencies Reported by: Agencies
Bengaluru Published on: March 13, 2022 17:53 IST
File Photo of Jasprit Bumrah
Image Source : AP PHOTOS

File Photo of Jasprit Bumrah

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday got his first five-wicket haul in Test, while playing in India. Bumrah achieved the feat on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka, here in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The Indian pacer scalped five wickets and registered figures of 5/24 to bundle out Sri Lanka for 109. Bumrah dismissed Kusal Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, and Lasith Embuldeniya.

India is currently leading 186 runs with batters Rohit Sharma and Hanuma Vihari standing unbeaten at the crease. 

Assembly ELECTIONS RESULT 2022

Uttar Pradesh
Punjab
Uttarakhand
Goa
Manipur
Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News