India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Bumrah terms first home fifer as contribution towards team's success

Image Source : PTI Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma after taking a wicket during India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test

Elated India pacer Jasprit Bumrah who achieved his first five-wicket haul in Test, while playing in India said it was a contribution towards the team's success.

Bumrah's fifer bundled out Sri Lanka for 109 on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

India have set Sri Lanka a mammoth target of 447 runs and the visitors are 28/1 at stumps on day-2 needing 419 more runs to win with 9 wickets in hand.

"It feels good... When you play all three formats, you have to look after your body and you sometimes miss out on the home Tests. This was an opportunity and to be able to contribute towards the team's success is always a great feeling," said Bumrah during a virtual press conference.

Speaking about the tough playing conditions on the Bengaluru pitch, the pacer said the players should be ready for every new challenge in their way.

"You always play in different conditions, not every wicket will be the same. If there is some help for the bowlers, it gives you (the batsman) a lot of confidence when you score runs on such a wicket," said the pacer.

"Everybody is finding a way and looking forward to contribute because they know if they score good runs on a tough wicket, then that will give them a lot of confidence. You will not get flat wickets everywhere you play, so whenever it's a challenge, you are always looking forward to that challenge. Nobody is complaining about the wicket," said the pacer.

On Day 2, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant surpassed former India captain Kapil Dev to register the fastest fifty in the longest format.

"Not each and everyone (can) play in the same manner. Every individual has a different game plan, so he has backed his strengths. Not every player in the team will play with the same tempo, we understand that. He is still getting more and more experience and learning about this game. That is his plan (attacking) going forward so that's a positive sign for us," said Bumrah.

Indian bowlers need 9 more wickets in three days to clean sweep the Test series 2-0. Sri Lankan batters will have to play out their skins to come anywhere close to challenging the gigantic target set by hosts.

