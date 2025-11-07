India vs South Africa World Cup final smashes viewership records, equals T20 WC summit clash, betters IPL India women ended their ICC trophy hoodoo as they defeated South Africa in the final of the ODI World Cup 2025 to clinch their maiden silverware. The final between the two teams has set new milestones and smashed viewership records.

The final in Navi Mumbai, in which India defeated South Africa to lift their maiden women's title, saw 185 million viewers on digital to match the viewership of the Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final between the teams from the same nations. Moreover, it also exceeded the average daily reach of the Indian Premier League.

Notably, the viewership on Connected TV (CTV) also broke records, with 92 million views, equalling the T20 World Cup 2024 Final and the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

The total viewership record for the tournament stood at 446 million, which is the highest for any women's cricket and is even more than the combined viewership of the last three Women's World Cups. Meanwhile, the peak concurrency touched 21 million in the final.

India women lifted the World Cup 2025 by beating South Africa in the final to clinch their maiden ICC title. The Women in Blue defended 298 by bowling the Proteas out for 246 and winning the final by 52 runs.

This ended the pretty long wait for an ICC title for the Women in Blue, who had suffered several heartbreaks in the past. They had gone down in the 2005 and the 2017 ODI World Cup finals, while losing several knockouts in the T20 World Cup, including the 2020 final against Australia.

The nation celebrated India's historic win with cricketers, politicians and fans congratulating Harmanpreet Kaur's team for their achievement. "A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in his social media post for the victorious team. The PM also hosted the Women in Blue days after the World Cup win.

Meanwhile, Indian legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli had also praised the Women's team for their triumph. "1983 inspired an entire generation to dream big and chase those dreams," Tendulkar wrote on his social media.

Today, our Women’s Cricket Team has done something truly special. They have inspired countless young girls across the country to pick up a bat and ball, take the field and believe that they too can lift that trophy one day. This is a defining moment in the journey of Indian women’s cricket. Well done, Team India. You’ve made the whole nation proud," he added.

"Inspiration for generations to come, you’ve made every Indian proud with your fearless cricket and belief throughout. You guys deserve all the accolades and enjoy the moment to the fullest. Well done, Harman and the team. Jai Hind," Kohli wrote on X.