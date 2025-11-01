India vs South Africa: What will happen if rain washes out Women's World Cup 2025 final in Navi Mumbai? India and South Africa will meet in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final in Navi Mumbai. Rain threatens to interrupt play, but a reserve day on November 3 is in place. If both days are washed out, the teams will be declared joint winners.

Navi Mumbai:

The stage is set for an electrifying finale as India and South Africa lock horns in the Women’s World Cup 2025 final on Sunday, November 2, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The highly anticipated clash promises to be a thrilling contest, with both sides entering the decider after commanding victories in their respective semifinals. India stormed past Australia with a dominant performance, while South Africa scripted history by defeating England to reach their maiden Women’s World Cup final.

For South Africa, this is a landmark occasion as they prepare for their first-ever appearance in a Women’s ODI World Cup final. India, on the other hand, will feature in their third final, hoping to finally lift the elusive trophy after falling short in 2005 and 2017. After three back-to-back defeats to South Africa, Australia and England, the expectations dried down for a while, but following a phenomenal win over the Alyssa Healy-led side in the semis, the women in blue now seem the favourites.

However, the weather forecast for the big day has brought some concern. According to predictions, there is a 25% chance of rain on Sunday, which could cause delays or interruptions. The probability of showers is expected to stay around 20% till 8 p.m., raising the possibility of an interrupted contest. While fans hope the weather stays clear, the ICC has already outlined plans to ensure a fair result in case rain affects the final.

How the Reserve Day work?

As per ICC playing conditions, a reserve day has been scheduled for Monday, November 3, to ensure that the final reaches a conclusion. Officials will first attempt to complete the game on the scheduled day itself, even if it requires reducing overs. If play is suspended due to rain after overs have already been reduced, the match will continue from that point on the reserve day. In case no further play takes place after an interruption, the game will restart as a full 50-over contest on the reserve day.

To produce a valid result, both teams must bat for a minimum of 20 overs each. However, if rain continues to disrupt play and the reserve day is also washed out, India and South Africa will be declared joint winners and will share the trophy.