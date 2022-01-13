India vs South Africa Live Streaming 3rd Test Day 4: How and Where to Watch Ind vs SA Cape Town Match in India

Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTOS India's wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant hits his first century against South Africa in Test cricket in the 3rd Test at Cape Town.

India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Streaming: How, When and Where to Watch Ind vs SA Cape Town Match

South Africa lost Aiden Markram and then captain Dean Elgar as they reached 101/2 at stumps on day three of third Test at the Newlands Cricket Ground on Thursday. For the hosts, the impressive Keegan Petersen is unbeaten at 48 as South Africa still need 111 runs to win the match.

When is the India vs South Africa 3rd Test match?

The India vs South Africa 3rd Test match Day 4 in Cape Town will take place on Thursday, Jan 14 at the Newlands Stadium, Cape Town.

What is the timing of the India vs South Africa 3rd Test match, Day 4 time in IST?

The India vs South Africa 3rd Test match will start at 2:00 PM IST.

Where is the India vs South Africa 3rd Test match being played?

The India vs South Africa 3rd Test match is being played at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs South Africa 3rd Test match?

The Live Telecast of India vs South Africa 3rd Test match will be available on Star Sports.

Where Can I watch India vs South Africa 3rd Test Match online?

The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar App.

When And Where To Watch India vs South Africa 3rd Test Match in your Country?

In South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport will present the live telecast of the match

In Australia

In Australia, live telecast will be on Fox Cricket, Foxtel Go app and Kayo Sports.

In the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, SkySports Cricket will live telecast the India vs South Africa 3rd Test.

In the USA

In the United States of America, the live telecast will be on Willow TV.

In Pakistan

Ten Sports Pakistan will broadcast the match live in Pakistan.