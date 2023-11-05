World Cup: Moment that brought joy to billions, Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's ODI feat | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's record of ODI tons.

Arguably the most reliable batter of the Indian batting order Virat Kohli finally scaled the milestone that all the Indian cricket fans were desperately waiting for as the Delhi-born equalled Sachin Tendulkar to score the most number of centuries (49) in ODI cricket.

Kohli scaled the milestone while playing against South Africa in the 37th match of the ongoing marquee tournament at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5. The moment came on the third delivery of the 49th over when the birthday boy punched a slightly short of a length delivery from Kagiso Rabada to cover and scurried to the non-striker end for a quick single.

Watch the video when Virat equalled Sachin's record:

