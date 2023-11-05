Sunday, November 05, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. World Cup: Moment that brought joy to billions, Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's ODI feat | WATCH

World Cup: Moment that brought joy to billions, Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's ODI feat | WATCH

Virat Kohli has now scored the most fifty-plus totals in ODIs. He has also aggregated over 500 runs in the ongoing edition of the World Cup and surpassed his previous-best tally of 443 runs which came in the 2019 edition.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: November 05, 2023 17:59 IST
Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's record of ODI tons.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's record of ODI tons.

Arguably the most reliable batter of the Indian batting order Virat Kohli finally scaled the milestone that all the Indian cricket fans were desperately waiting for as the Delhi-born equalled Sachin Tendulkar to score the most number of centuries (49) in ODI cricket.

Kohli scaled the milestone while playing against South Africa in the 37th match of the ongoing marquee tournament at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5. The moment came on the third delivery of the 49th over when the birthday boy punched a slightly short of a length delivery from Kagiso Rabada to cover and scurried to the non-striker end for a quick single.

Watch the video when Virat equalled Sachin's record:

 

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News