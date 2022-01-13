Live Streaming India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 3: How, When and Where to Watch Ind vs SA Cape Town Match

Thursday, January 13, 2022
     
India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
Cape Town Published on: January 13, 2022 13:36 IST
Virat
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Virat Kohli plays a shot on Day two of the final Test in Newlands. 

India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Streaming: How, When and Where to Watch Ind vs SA Cape Town Match

India lead pacer Jaspirt Bumrah's five-wicket haul followed by a gritty batting performance by Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Virat Kohli helped India make a comeback into the third Test match against South Africa here at the Newlands, Cape Town on Wednesday. At stumps, India's score read 57/2 - with the visitors extending their lead to 70 runs. 

When is the India vs South Africa 3rd Test match?

The India vs South Africa 3rd Test match Day 3 in Cape Town will take place on Thursday, Jan 13 at the Newlands Stadium, Cape Town. 

What is the timing of the India vs South Africa 3rd Test match, Day 3 time in IST?

The India vs South Africa 3rd Test match will start at 2:00 PM IST.

Where is the India vs South Africa 3rd Test match being played?

The India vs South Africa 3rd Test match is being played at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs South Africa 3rd Test match?

The Live Telecast of India vs South Africa 3rd Test match will be available on Star Sports.

Where Can I watch India vs South Africa 3rd Test Match online? 

The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar App.

When And Where To Watch India vs South Africa 3rd Test Match in your Country?

In South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport will present the live telecast of the match.

In Australia

In Australia, live telecast will be on Fox Cricket, Foxtel Go app and Kayo Sports.

In the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, SkySports Cricket will live telecast the India vs South Africa 3rd Test.

In the USA

In the United States of America, the live telecast will be on Willow TV.

In Pakistan

Ten Sports Pakistan will broadcast the match live in Pakistan.

