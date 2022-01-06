LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates; IND vs SA Latest Scorecard Commentary

Top News
Latest News
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Thursday, January 06, 2022
Congress should apologise to the nation, says Yogi Adityanath on PM Modi's security lapse
BJP delegation to meet Punjab Governor to discuss lapse in PM Modi's security
Super 100: Watch the latest news from India and around the world | January 06, 2022
Aaj Ki Baat: Will Centre take action against Punjab govt after major security lapse during PM's visit?
PM Modi stuck on flyover for 20 mins, Centre seeks report from Punjab govt over major security lapse
The moment PM Modi's cavalcade was stuck on flyover in Punjab | WATCH VIDEO
Wrong to say there was threat to PM Modi's life, sorry he had to return: Channi on security breach
PM was 10 km from Pak border and you couldn't provide smooth passage...: attacks Amarinder
With no Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka around, Congress cancels all election rallies in Uttar Pradesh
Delhi: 80 shops gutted in massive fire at Chandni Chowk market
PM's security breach in Punjab: SC to hear tomorrow plea seeking probe, future security
J&K: Army jawan found dead under mysterious circumstances in Mendhar sector
COVID: Entry of public at Wagah border retreat ceremony suspended again
Kazakhstan: Protests over fuel prices turn violent in Almaty
Taliban pilots crash MD-530 helicopter in Kandahar during training
North Korea says hypersonic missile launch to modernise weaponry successful
Australian Open 2022: (EXPLAINER) Why was Djokovic not let into Australia?
AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: AIFF president, Thackeray and officials meet to discuss safety protocols
Ashes 2021-22 LIVE Score 4th Test, Day 2, Australia vs England Live Cricket Score Updates
Jemimah, Shikha dropped from India squad for ICC Women's World Cup
Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia, has visa cancelled
Anushka Sharma-starrer Jhulan Goswami biopic 'Chakda Xpress' to release on Netflix, watch teaser
Pushpa Box Office Collection: Hindi dub of Allu Arjun's film continues to soar high at ticket window
Mimi Chakraborty tests Covid positive, informs it has got her 'pretty bad’
Emma Watson FINALLY reacts to Harry Potter Reunion goof up; Potterheads say '10 points to Gryffindor
Kolkata International Film Festival postponed over Covid scare
CES 2022: ASUS unveils 17-inch folding OLED laptop in Las Vegas
Quantum launches GenNext video calling webcam QHM-999RL at INR 1599
ViewSonic introduced the United by Play Battle for Charity Esports Tournament in Las Vegas
Airtel Payments Bank receives Scheduled Bank Status from the Reserve Bank of India
Xsolla Web Shop elables in-app purchases through 700 payment gateways worldwide
In 5 photos, see how PM Modi was stuck after major security lapse in Punjab
Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan movie posters hint at intense love story, see pics
Happy birthday Deepika Padukone: Actress' mushy moments with husband Ranveer Singh
Celeb Spotted! Lovebirds Rakul Preet-Jackky twin in black, Kareena Kapoor at Manish Malhotra house
Do we still need 14-day quarantine for Covid-19 patients? Here's what WHO has to say
Post COVID vaccine side-effects on children: No paracetamol advised after COVAXIN
Fact Check: Vaccinating children not worth risk because they aren't seriously harmed by COVID-19?
Happy Birthday AR Rahman: Fans wish the 'magician of music' on his special day
Money Heist's Esther Acebo spotted with Lord Ganesha's painting at home, gets love from Indian fans
NASA shows two storms brewing on Jupiter's surface, Dia Mirza reacts to viral photo
Meet the man who got 145 degrees from different online courses during lockdown