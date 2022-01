LIVE India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA 3rd Test, Day 1 Latest Score Updates: Toss at 1:30PM India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 1 LIVE Cricket Score: Get all the Live Score, Full Commentary, Scorecard, Highlights, Latest News as India take on South Africa in the final Test at Newlands in Capetown. Match starts at 2:00 PM