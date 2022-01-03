India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Rahul to captain, Vihari replaces Kohli; India opt to bat

KL Rahul: Unfortunately Virat has had an upper back spasm and hopefully he'll recover for the next Test. It is every Indian player's dream to captain his country. Really honoured and looking forward to this challenge. We have had a few good wins here and hopefully, we'll look to continue that. Hanuma Vihari comes in place of Virat. Just the one change. It was a good Test at Centurion overall. We really performed well as a team and are really excited about this match.