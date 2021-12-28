Tuesday, December 28, 2021
     
Live Score India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3 Live Match Updates

India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 3 LIVE Cricket Score: Follow Live Scores, Live Match Updates, Latest Scorecard, Commentary and Updates of IND vs SA Boxing Day Test in Centurion. Play delayed due to bad weather conditions.

Centurion Published on: December 28, 2021 13:00 IST
South Africa team celebrates after taking the wicket of Indian batsman in the first Test.
South Africa team celebrates after taking the wicket of Indian batsman in the first Test. 

Day 2 Report

India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 2: India will look to realign targets as play washed out due to rain

The second day's game of the Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa was completely washed out due to the incessant rain in Centurion. The play was called off without a ball being bowled at SuperSport Park. What started as a drizzle this morning became a steady downpour in the afternoon and with 90 overs lost in the game, Virat Kohli's men, sitting pretty at 272 for 3 after day one, will now have to quicken up the proceedings in the remaining three days with a high probability of winning the match.

