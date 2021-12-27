India vs South Africa 1st Test Live Score Updates Day 2: Start delayed due to rain

Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTOS India's opening batsman KL Rahul celebrating after completing fifty against South Africa in the first Test.

India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates from Centurion

The start of Day 2 has been uninviting for the cricket and the fans at it is very gloomy and raining in Centurion.

Rahul strikes unbeaten ton, helps India make near perfect start on Day 1

Opener K L Rahul produced a majestic knock-in testing conditions en route to his sixth overseas century as India made a near-perfect start to the Test series against South Africa, here on Sunday. Rahul (122 batting off 248), alongside opener partner Mayank Agarwal (60), set up a strong platform for India with a 117-run stand, enabling the visitors to reach 272 for three at stumps.

Skipper Virat Kohli (35 off 94) fell to a loose shot after doing all the hard work while under-pressure Cheteshwar Pujara lasted only one ball. Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane (40 batting off 81), who like Pujara is fighting to save his place in the team, were in the middle at the close of play. Rahane looked in good touch and will be aiming for big score on day two. Barring Lungi Ngidi, who took all the wickets to fall on the day, South Africa pacers were not probing enough in their line and lengths and offered too many loose balls.