TIME TRAVEL | Here is India's best performance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India in action | File Photo

India and South Africa are all set to battle it out at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the early bragging rights in the five-match T20 series. As India takes on South Africa at the Kotla, let's have a look at one of the best performances by the men in blue at the venue.

It was 2017, New Zealand vs India. The teams were to play a three-match T20 series, and the first stop was at the then called Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

The Kiwis won the toss and opted to field first. No one would have anticipated the juggernaut that would follow. Team India openers, Rohit and Dhawan put on an absolute exhibition as both slammed astonishing 80s and put the New Zealanders on the backfoot from the word go.

Virat Kohli came in next, slammed a quickfire 26 off 11 deliveries, and MSD garnished the innings with a six to take India to a magnificent score of 202/3. Chasing a monstrous 203, the Kiwis couldn't just get going as all Indian bowlers chipped in with wickets at regular intervals. Latham top-scored with 39, but it came off 36 deliveries and took the steam out of the chase.

Dhawan was adjudged as the player of the match for his brilliant 80 off 52 deliveries.

Arun Jaitley Stadium - The Numbers Game

Total T20's Played: 6

Average 1st Innings score: 156

Average 2nd Innings score:145

Highest total recorded: 202/3 by IND vs NZ

Lowest total recorded: 120/10 by SL vs RSA

Highest score chased: 159/3 by ENG vs NZ

Matches won batting first: 3

Matches won bowling first: 3

Will Toss Matter?

Looking at the records, the toss won't matter much. But, if it's a typical Kotla surface, you can expect more turn for the spinners as the game progresses. Keeping that in mind, the teams might look to bat first. The average first innings total isn't much and is on the lower side keeping the current T20 standards in check.

The Average Score

Another reason teams would like to bat first is the fact that 159 is the highest score chased here and batting tends to get difficult as the game progresses.

202 is the highest ever scored in this stadium by India against New Zealand.

Pitch Report

The Kotla surface has traditionally been on the slower side with low bounce. The pitch usually aids slow bowlers, and tend to take more turn as the match progresses.