LIVE Score India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score IND vs SA 3rd Test Day 4 Latest Updates from Newlands

  • All political, religious gatherings & fairs banned in Madhya Pradesh
  • Madhya Pradesh: All govt & private schools closed for students of classes 1-12 till Jan 31
  • Budget session of Parliament to begin from January 31
  • Delhi expected to record less than 25,000 COVID-19 cases today
  • Wholesale price-based inflation eases to 13.56% in Dec 2021, from 14.23% in Nov 2021
India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score

India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score 2022: Get the Live cricket score, updates, commentary, highlights, latest news and full scorecard between IND vs SA from Newlands, Cape Town.

Cape Town Published on: January 14, 2022 13:53 IST
Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami celebrates with Virat Kohli after dismissing Aiden Markram on Day 3 of the final Test. 

Live Score India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 4 Latest Updates Today match Newlands

  • 1:30 PM: We are 30 minutes away from the start of play and this is going to be a fascinating session. India needs wickets in cluster while South Africa would aim to build a solid partnership and win the series. 

Day 3 Report

India vs South Africa, 3rd Test: South Africa 101/2 in chase of 212 in series-deciding final Test

Chasing 212 to win the series, South Africa were 101 for two at stumps on the third day of the third match against India, here on Thursday. Mohammed Shami removed Aiden Markram (16) early but skipper Dean Elgar (30) and Keegan Petersen (48) batted superbly. The South African skipper fell towards the end. Rishabh Pant scored a combative unbeaten 100 in India's second innings that folded for 198 as pacers Marco Jansen (4/36) Kagiso Rabada (3/53) and Lungi Ngidi (3/21) shared all wickets between them.

