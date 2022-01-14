LIVE Score India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score IND vs SA 3rd Test Day 4 Latest Updates from Newlands

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammed Shami celebrates with Virat Kohli after dismissing Aiden Markram on Day 3 of the final Test.

Live Score India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 4 Latest Updates Today match Newlands

1:30 PM: We are 30 minutes away from the start of play and this is going to be a fascinating session. India needs wickets in cluster while South Africa would aim to build a solid partnership and win the series.

Day 3 Report

Chasing 212 to win the series, South Africa were 101 for two at stumps on the third day of the third match against India, here on Thursday. Mohammed Shami removed Aiden Markram (16) early but skipper Dean Elgar (30) and Keegan Petersen (48) batted superbly. The South African skipper fell towards the end. Rishabh Pant scored a combative unbeaten 100 in India's second innings that folded for 198 as pacers Marco Jansen (4/36) Kagiso Rabada (3/53) and Lungi Ngidi (3/21) shared all wickets between them.