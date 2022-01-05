Wednesday, January 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Mumbai reports 15,166 fresh infections of COVID-19
  • Over 1cr youngsters in 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of Covid vaccine: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: South Africa hit back with strong response, reach 118/2 in chase of 240

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: South Africa hit back with strong response, reach 118/2 in chase of 240

Skipper Dean Elgar (46), who took many a blow on his body, and Rassie van der Dussen (11) will resume the home chase on Thursday morning. 

PTI Reported by: PTI
Johannesburg Published on: January 05, 2022 21:26 IST
Indian team celebrating wicket of South Africa opener on Day 3 of the second Test
Image Source : AP PHOTOS

Indian team celebrating wicket of South Africa opener on Day 3 of the second Test

Coming out with a strong response in pursuit of a challenging 240-run target, South Africa ended the day three of the second Test against India at 118 for two, here Wednesday.

Skipper Dean Elgar (46), who took many a blow on his body, and Rassie van der Dussen (11) will resume the home chase on Thursday morning. They need 122 more runs to level the series. India removed opener Aiden Markaram (34) and Keegan Petersen (28) but the home batters ensured there were no more setbacks after that.

Earlier, resuming at 85 for two, India put on board 266 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara (53), Ajinkya Rahane (58), Hanuma Vihari (40 not out) and Shardul Thakur (28) defied the Proteas attack.

Pacers Lungi Ngidi (3/43), Marco Jansen (3/67) and Kagiso Rabada (3/73) shared nine wickets between them. India are leading the series 1-0, having won the Centurion Test by 113 runs.

Brief Scores:

India: 202 and 266 in 60.1 overs (A Rahane 58, C Pujara 53; K Rabada 3/73, M Jansen 3/67, L Ngidi 3/43).

South Africa: 202 and 118 for 2 in 40 overs. (D Elgar 46 batting, A Markaram 34, R Ashwin 1/14, S Thakur 1/24). 

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News