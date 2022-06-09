India vs South Africa 1st T20 | Here are all details and stats of Arun Jaitley Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Details and stats of Arun Jaitley Stadium

In what promises to be an absolute cracker, the men in blue are all set to battle the Proteas in the 1st T20 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. These are all the records and statistics of the stadium you need to know before you tune in to watch the action.

Arun Jaitley Stadium - The Numbers Game

Total T20's Played: 6

Average 1st Innings score: 156

Average 2nd Innings score:145

Highest total recorded: 202/3 by IND vs NZ

Lowest total recorded: 120/10 by SL vs RSA

Highest score chased: 159/3 by ENG vs NZ

Matches won batting first: 3

Matches won bowling first: 3

Will Toss Matter?

Looking at the records, the toss won't matter much. But, if it's a typical Kotla surface, you can expect more turn for the spinners as the game progresses. Keeping that in mind, the teams might look to bat first. The average first innings total isn't much and is on the lower side keeping the current T20 standards in check.

The Average Score

Another reason teams would like to bat first is the fact that 159 is the highest score chased here and batting tends to get difficult as the game progresses.

202 is the highest ever scored in this stadium by India against New Zealand.

Pitch Report

The Kotla surface has traditionally been on the slower side with low bounce. The pitch usually aids slow bowlers, and tend to take more turn as the match progresses.

As far as the match is concerned, these are the player battles to watch out for.

Kagiso Rabada vs Ruturaj Gaikwad

This is one rivalry that has been in brewing all IPL, and what better way to finally add another chapter to it than playing for your country.

Rabada had Gaikwad's number during the IPL and got him on both occasions when PBKS and CSK collided. Although Rabada is a seasoned performer, Gaikwad is yet to find his place in the international circuit. However, Gaikwad's class is well known, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him gain an upper hand.

Chahal vs Miller

Both Miller and Chahal have been in the form of their life. Miller was one of the biggest reasons for GT's success this season, and Chahal was the leading wicket-taker of IPL 2022.

A leg-spinner bowling to a left-hander is always a battle to watch out for, but with these two in the form of their life, one can expect some fierce back and forth action.

Miller has faced 15 balls from Chahal, scored 21 runs, and has got out to him once.

Karthik vs Nortje

Fierce finisher vs a deadly death bowler - Nothing in cricket comes close to this battle. Karthik has got a second wind and will be motivated to prove he belongs on the international stage.

Note, however, will look to redeem himself from an average IPL season. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

India's Probable Playing 11

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvnenshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa's Probable Playing 11

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.