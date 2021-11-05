India vs Scotland Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ICC T20WC 2021, INd vs NZ predicted playing XI

Follow us on Image Source : AP India vs Scotland Dream11 Predictions, Probable Playing 11, Pitch Report, Injury Updates, Team Changes, Dubai Weather Updates, When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming details for WI vs SL Super 12 Match, 7:30 PM in India.

Their fate still not in their own hands, India will again go for broke when they resume their battle for survival in the T20 World Cup in another must-win contest, against Scotland, here on Friday.

Coming two days after the thrashing of Afghanistan, Scotland, for all their spunk and spirit in the T20 showpiece, provides their fancied opponents another great platform to win it big and boost their net run-rate while hoping that other results go their way.

Probable Playing XI

India KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin.

Scotland Kyle Coetzer (c), R.Berrington, M.Cross (wk), G.Munsey, C.MacLeod, C.Greaves, M.Leask, J.Davey, B.Wheal, M.Watt, S.Shar.Ahead of the do-or-die virtual clash, let's know which players can make a difference in the team of Dream XI:

Dream11 line-up Rishabh Pant, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Michael Leask, Ravichandran Ashwin (VC), Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mark Watt.

Wicket-keeper (Rishabh Pant)

Rishabh Pant has been in fine form this season and that was abundantly clear with his fireworks at the deaths against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Batter (Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul)

George Munsey and Richie Berrington haven't scored big in the Super 12 stages but have played 20- or 30-run innings to make their case. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are too hard to drop given their majestic batting show in the last game. Notably, the match is in Dubai, where both the Indian openers have failed to score runs; making Virat Kohli an option instead one of Rahul and Sharma.

All-rounder (Ravindra Jadeja, Michael Leask)

Ravindra Jadeja is the sole all-round option among Indians for the match while Michael Leask gets in the team after his late firework against New Zealand gave the side a scare.

Bowler (Ravichandran Ashwin (VC), Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mark Watt)

R Ashwin proved in the last game that it's not easy to slog him while the spinner felt at home in the UAE conditions with two wickets. Mohammed Shami roared back to form in the last game as well while Jasprit Bumrah continues to pick wickets. Among, Scottish bowlers, only Mark Watt finds a place in our line-up as he has been consistently economical.

LIVE STREAMING

You can watch the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 2 game India vs Scotland Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.

