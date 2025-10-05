India vs Pakistan Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match briefly halted in first innings, check reason The high-octane India vs Pakistan clash in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 was halted for a brief time during the first innings. India were asked to bat first after Pakistan had won the toss. Check why the clash was halted briefly.

New Delhi:

The India vs Pakistan Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match was halted for a brief time midway in the first innings after Pakistan put India to bat first.

The high-octane clash between the two sides was stopped in the first innings due to a plethora of moths and flies at the crease of the R Premadasa Stadium. The flies had troubled the players for some time but had to play with no much solution at their disposal.

Meanwhile, the match was stopped after the 34th over with a groundstaff member bringing out a bug spray to get rid of the flies. The players went off the field as the play was halted for about 15 minutes.

More to follow...