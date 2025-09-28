India vs Pakistan: Where to watch Asia Cup 2025 final on TV and stream online in India? India and Pakistan meet for the Asia Cup 2025 final on September 28. India leads 2-0 against the Salman Agha-led side in the tournament but faces fitness concerns with Hardik Pandya’s injury and Suryakumar Yadav’s form. Pakistan promises aggressive play ahead of the high-stakes clash.

Dubai:

India and Pakistan are set to clash for the third time in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, with the final scheduled for September 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In their previous two meetings, India emerged victorious on both occasions, cruising to a seven-wicket win in the group stage and securing a dominant six-wicket triumph in the Super Four. Now, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side will aim to complete a clean sweep over their arch-rivals and lift the coveted trophy.

Ahead of the summit clash, Pakistan skipper Salman Agha has urged his team to rise to the occasion, promising an aggressive approach on the field. This was evident in the Super Four encounter, where fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf were involved in verbal exchanges with Indian batters, an act later criticised by Abhishek Sharma during the post-match presentation.

India, meanwhile, is expected to stick to its no-handshake stance with the Pakistani players, continuing the policy seen throughout the tournament. However, there are a few internal concerns for the Men in Blue. All-rounder Hardik Pandya walked off the field with an apparent injury during the Super Four match against Sri Lanka, and his fitness remains uncertain.

Bowling coach Morne Morkel confirmed that it was cramps, adding that his fitness will be closely monitored before the summit clash. Meanwhile, his absence could disrupt India’s balance significantly. Additionally, captain Suryakumar Yadav’s inconsistent form with the bat has also raised eyebrows ahead of the all-important final.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final on TV?

India vs Pakistan blockbuster match will be telecast live on Sony Sports network.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final online?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final can be streamed live on the SonyLiv app in India. It can also be watched on Fancode and Jio TV.