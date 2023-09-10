India vs Pakistan live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match for free in India?

Follow us on Image Source : AP India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours live streaming

Team India and Pakistan will be up against each other for the second time in the ongoing Asia Cup in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. It was a dull affair when these two teams met for the first time during the group stage of Asia Cup 2023 with rain washing out the game. The prediction isn't too encouraging this time around as well in Colombo but there is a reserve day in place for the high-stakes clash.

India were found wanting in both the games they have played so far and will hope to sharpen the rough edges in the three games ahead of the ODI series against Australia and then the World Cup. Pakistan, on the other hand, probably look the best team so far on show in the tournament with batters and bowlers both coming to the party at crucial junctures. They will now hope that they can go all the way in the tournament ahead of the big prize.

When and where to watch India vs Pakistan Super Fours match in Asia Cup 2023 live on TV and OTT in India?

The India-Pakistan match in Super Fours will kick off at 3 PM IST with the toss to take place 30 minutes before. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Asia Cup 2023 in India. The matches will be live on TV on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

The India-Pakistan match can be watched live for free on the DTH free DD Sports channel and on Hotstar mobile as well on OTT.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr

