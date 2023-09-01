India vs Pakistan Today Match Prediction - Who will win Asia Cup 2023 match? Top Performers and Probable XIs

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/IMSHAMI_ Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam

India (IND) and Pakistan (PAK) will recreate their historic rivalry in ODIs after four years when they clash in the Asia Cup 2023 match at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, September 2. Pakistan started brilliantly with a huge 238-run win over Nepal in the opening game of the continental ODI tournament but India remain the favourites to challenge the Babar Azam-led side for a mouth-watering clash.

Match Details

Match: Asia Cup 2023, Match 3

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele (Kandy)

Date & Time: September, 3:00 PM Local (Pallekele), 03:00 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

IND vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

India predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan (vc), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

IND vs PAK Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: Babar Azam

Pakistan captain continued his red-hot form by smashing 151 runs off 131 balls against Nepal, his third consecutive 50-plus knock in ODIs. Babar has dominated the ICC ODI batting rankings for some time having performed consistently regardless of the conditions. He has recorded two hundreds and four fifties in his last ten ODI innings and will look forward to recording his maiden hundred against India on Saturday. He has recently performed exceptionally well in Sri Lanka which gives him an edge over Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Imam-ul-Haq for this spot.

Best Bowler of the Match: Jasprit Bumrah

India's premier pacer just returned to action after spending 11 months on the sidelines due to a back injury. But he showed no weaknesses in his lethal bowling against Ireland in two T20Is last month and gained much-needed match fitness. Bumrah has taken 121 wickets in just 72 ODI matches, including 15 in just 5 ODI innings in Sri Lanka's playing conditions. Bumrah is definitely playing ODIs after a considerable gap but remains India's biggest bowling strength going into the crucial game.

Who will win the Match: India (IND)

Latest Cricket News