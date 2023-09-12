Not Virat Kohli or KL Rahul, Gautam Gambhir makes surprising pick for Player of the Match in IND vs PAK clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and KL Rahul

India's thumping win over Pakistan in their opening Super Four fixture saw them register some records in ODI cricket. A record-breaking 228-run win was well set by centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, while the bowling unit complemented them well. Kuldeep Yadav picked his second five-wicket haul in the 50-over format and was the chief destroyer of Pakistan's middle-order. For his 47th ODI ton, Kohli was adjudged as the Player of the Match. However, the former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir had other thoughts about the award as he named a surprising pick for it.

Gambhir was asked to pick his Player of the Match for the Pakistan clash and the former Indian opener did not name either Kohli or Rahul to be his best players of the day. The former ODI World Champion named Kuldeep Yadav his choice for the Man of the Match award.

"For me, it's Kuldeep Yadav. Can't look beyond him. I know Virat got a hundred KL (Rahul) got a hundred. Rohit (Sharma), and Shubman Gill got fifties but on a wicket like this where it was seaming swinging, if someone get five wickets in 8 overs, especially against Pakistan batters, who play spin really well, is a game-changing moment," he said in a post-match show on Star Sports. Gambhir added that Kuldeep showed his quality and his form is a great sign for India going into the World Cup.

"I can understand if it was Australia, South Africa, or New Zealand because they don't play spin that well. This just shows the quality of the bowler. He beat batters in the air and he beat batters off the wicket as well. Going into the World Cup, that is great for Indian cricket because now you have two attacking pacers upfront and Kuldeep. Three bowlers who can take wickets at any stage of the game," he added.

