India vs Pakistan Live: When and where to watch IND vs PAK T20 World Cup on TV for free and streaming?

New Delhi:

India begin their Women’s T20 World Cup campaign at Edgbaston on Sunday, June 14, with a high-profile clash against Pakistan. Ahead of that, captain Harmanpreet Kaur and star batter Jemimah Rodrigues have spoken about playing the high-voltage game under pressure, but they sought to enjoy it, rather than succumb to it.

Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are expected to play a decisive role at the top as India aim for a strong start against the arch-rivals. The side enters the tournament with momentum from their 50-over World Cup triumph last year and a largely settled core group that has featured across recent series.

India also hold a dominant 13-3 record in T20Is against Pakistan, including a six-wicket win in their most recent meeting at the 2024 World Cup in Dubai. Since then, India’s white-ball performances have shown consistency, highlighted by series wins away against Australia and England, along with a 5-0 home result against Sri Lanka. However, defeats to South Africa and England have exposed occasional inconsistencies.

Much of India’s recent focus has been on strengthening their opening partnership. Mandhana’s returns have fluctuated after a strong 82 against Australia, while Shafali has also struggled for consistency following her fifty against South Africa. Jemimah has blown hot and cold as well.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will be led by Fatima Sana. She has been in strong all-round form, including a rapid fifty off 15 balls against Zimbabwe last month. Her contributions with both bat and ball add balance to the opposition attack.

India will also look to Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh and Bharti Fulmali to stabilise the middle order, while Deepti Sharma’s dual role remains key. Wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia, meanwhile, will aim to improve her strike rate after a steady run of performances in the recent England series.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 broadcast details

Where to watch IND vs PAK on TV?

The T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and Pakistan will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Fans can also watch it live on DD Sports.

How to watch IND vs PAK online?

The T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and Pakistan will be streamed live on JioStar.

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