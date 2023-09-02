Saturday, September 02, 2023
     
  IND vs PAK Live Weather Updates in Pallekele: Will rain act as dampener in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match?
IND vs PAK Live Weather Updates in Pallekele: Will rain act as dampener in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match?

India vs Pakistan Live Weather Forecast and Updates in Pallekele: India will take on hosts Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2023 opener, however, there are chances that rain might affect the game. Here are all the weather updates from Pallekele.

Updated on: September 02, 2023 7:37 IST
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

India vs Pakistan Live Weather Updates in Pallekele: Will rain play spoilsport in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match?

India vs Pakistan Live weather updates in Pallekele: India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2023 opener on Saturday, September 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. While it is expected to be a high-voltage encounter between the two Asian giants, there are chances that rain might act as a dampener in the clash. As per Accuweather, there are 40%-60% chances of rain leading into the toss which might delay the toss and the fixture but the good news is that the weather will improve as the day goes on.

Pakistan are coming into the contest on the back of an impressive win over Nepal in their opening fixture of the tournament as Babar Azam led from the from the front and scored a magnificent century (151). Leg spinner Shadab Khan took a four-fer to dismantle Nepal's batting batting order. 

 

  • Sep 02, 2023 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Rain forecast for India vs Pakistan clash has triggered a meme fest on social media

    Fans are coming up with several hilarious reactions to the rain forecast predicted for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup encounter in Pallekele today.

  • Sep 02, 2023 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Will weather play a role in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match?

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the weather in Pallekele, Sri Lanka ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match. Since there is a forecast of rain, there are chances that the contest might get a bit delayed due to inclement weather conditions. However, it is not raining at the moment and let's keep our fingers crossed and hope that we get to see a full 50-overs per side contest. Stay tuned to our live blog for instant updates.

