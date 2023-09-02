IND vs PAK Live Weather Updates in Pallekele: Will rain act as dampener in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

India vs Pakistan Live Weather Updates in Pallekele: Will rain play spoilsport in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match?

India vs Pakistan Live weather updates in Pallekele: India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2023 opener on Saturday, September 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. While it is expected to be a high-voltage encounter between the two Asian giants, there are chances that rain might act as a dampener in the clash. As per Accuweather, there are 40%-60% chances of rain leading into the toss which might delay the toss and the fixture but the good news is that the weather will improve as the day goes on.

Pakistan are coming into the contest on the back of an impressive win over Nepal in their opening fixture of the tournament as Babar Azam led from the from the front and scored a magnificent century (151). Leg spinner Shadab Khan took a four-fer to dismantle Nepal's batting batting order.

