India vs Pakistan live telecast: When and where to watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match on TV and streaming? The build-up to the high-octane rivalry clash in the Asia Cup between India and Pakistan has been a bit rough in the aftermath of the cross-border military conflict in May. However, with the government and the sports ministry giving it a go-ahead, the two teams will lock horns on Sunday.

Dubai:

It has been an unusually sombre build-up to an India vs Pakistan clash, probably the biggest match of the entire cricket calendar, but the effect of the cross-border military conflict in May between the two nations has been visible as everyone approached Sunday morning. With the government and the sports ministry giving it a go-ahead, the match was always going to take place. How the players would be able to stay away from the noise and focus on cricket, that'd be key as the outrage is palpable, the number of people not wanting to watch and associate with it is also huge, but as they say, the game has to go on.

India brushed aside the UAE, and even though Oman did challenge Pakistan a bit with the ball, both teams were able to win their respective first games. The one who wins on Sunday will become the first team to seal a Super Fours spot. India will start as the favourites, having all the bases covered. When India's top T20I wicket-taker Arshdeep Singh is sitting out, it should give an ample indication as to how tough the fight and the competition for spots is in the side. Pakistan will have to be at their A game to be able to challenge India and attempt a win.

When and where to watch IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 match on TV and OTT in India?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match will kick off in Dubai on Sunday, September 14, at 8 PM IST. Sony Sports Network will telecast the match, like the whole tournament, on TV on four out of its five channels across various languages. The IND vs PAK match can also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

Squads

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza