IND vs PAK Live match updates ICC Men's T20 World Cup India vs Pakistan Super 12 Follow Live

India will take on Pakistan in their first Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

India will take on Pakistan in their first T20 World Cup assignment in Group 2 of Super 12 in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. As the cricketing world waits in bated breath for the mother of all battles to commence, we take a look at how former and present cricketers are gearing up to witness the biggest clash of the T20 World Cup.

When Harbhajan and Shoaib Akhtar were involved in friendly banter hours ahead of the big day.

Amid all the razzmatazz building around the big clash, former India Test opener Aakash Chopra suggested not to forget the other matches today.

India will open their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against the arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24, Sunday. Regarded as one of the fiercest sports rivalries in the world, the two cricketing nations will square off in the marquee series at the Dubai International Stadium, UAE. Ahead of the iconic clash this weekend, let’s have a look at India-Pakistan cricket competitiveness over the years in the prestigious world cup campaigns.



History is a witness to substantiate that India are favourites against the neighbouring country heading into the upcoming clash on Sunday. Stating India as ‘winners’ against the ‘men in green’ in the World Cup campaigns would be an understatement as the blue brigade have ‘conquered’ over Pakistan in all world cup matches across all formats, leaving the latter with zero wins.



Till now, the two counties have squared off in seven ODI World Cup matches, all of which have been won by India. Let’s relive India’s scintillating journey against Pakistan in the 50-over World Cup ahead of the upcoming prestigious T20 clash on Sunday.



India’s winning streak in the ODI World Cup started back then in 1992 in Sydney, where India attracted a convincing 43-run win courtesy of India’s remarkable bowling. After putting 216 runs on the board, India gave Pakistan a tough chase and kept scalping regular wickets. Manoj Prabhakar and Kapil Dev did the trick with the ball, both of whom claimed two wickets each with an economy of less than three. The waves turned in India’s favour when Srinath knocked over Miandad with a splendid yorker. With the bat, the master blaster, who was just 18-years then, smashed a half century and was adjudged as the player of the match.

The T20 World Cup 2021 has kicked off and one of the mouth-watering contests between India-Pakistan is round the corner. Virat Kohli led India and Babar Azam guided Pakistan will cross swords at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24, Sunday. As the two teams gear up for the shortest format of the game scheduled to be played this weekend as a part of the T20 World Cup 2021, we look at the quick stats to rekindle the buzz ahead of the India-Pakistan contest.

India vs Pakistan T20I statistics

Head to head

Total matches 8

India won 6

Pakistan won 1

Tied 1

Most runs/ Top run-getters

India

Player name Innings/ Runs

Virat Kohli 6/ 254

Yuvraj Singh 8/ 155

Gautam Gambhir 5/ 139

Pakistan

Player name Innings/ Runs

Umar Akmal 6/ 103