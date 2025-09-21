Advertisement
IND vs PAK live cricket score: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in their first Super Four clash. The context is much more for this clash as a loss will hurt the teams more. With a lot of off-field drama following the previous game, things will be spiced up today.

India vs Pakistan
India vs Pakistan Image Source : Images: AP; Design - India TV
Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Published: , Updated:
Dubai:

IND vs PAK live cricket score: India and Pakistan face each other today in their first Super Four clash in the Asia Cup. The match is being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, and it goes without saying that India are the favourites, looking at their form in the tournament. The contest is expected to be spiced up on the field after the no-handshake saga in the previous game between the two teams. Will the tempers flare in the middle today? Who will win the match? Who will be the hero for India? Follow for all the live updates:

IND vs PAK Scorecard

 

Live updates :IND vs PAK Live Updates Asia Cup 2025

  • 6:22 PM (IST)Sep 21, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Timeline of what happened since IND vs PAK match last week!!

    • Indian team refuse to shake hands vs Pakistan at the end of the match on Sunday (September 14)
    • Pakistan captain boycotts the post-match presentation ceremony in response
    • Pakistan officially lodge a complaint against the Indian team for not shaking hands
    • Pakistan accuse match referee Andy Pycroft of siding with India in no handshake saga
    • Pakistan demand Andy Pycroft to be removed as match referee from Asia Cup
    • Pakistan also threaten to boycott Asia Cup if their demands are not met
    • ICC deny the removal of Pycroft, clear match-referee post a fair investigation into the matter
    • Pakistan boycott pre-match press conference ahead of the UAE
    • PCB asks Pakistan players to stay confined to their hotel rooms just before the UAE clash
    • Media reports that Pakistan have boycotted the Asia Cup clash vs UAE
    • PCB spokesperson addresses the media stating that the match has been delayed by an hour and the talks are on
    • PCB Chief tweets that Pakistan team has been asked to reach Dubai stadium
    • After all the drama, Pakistan play the UAE clash with Andy Pycroft as match referee
    • Pakistan beat UAE to set up another meeting with India
    • Pakistan's drama continues as they boycott pre-match press conference ahead of India clash

    What drama will Pakistan do today? Apart from the on-field performance, they have been on top in other aspects in this Asia Cup so far. Can their players step up today? or will they create another drama on the field?

  • 6:15 PM (IST)Sep 21, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Super Four round of of Asia Cup has already started?

    Well, those who only care about the India matches in the Asia Cup, this update is for them. The Asia Cup has entered its business end now and every game will be crunch. The Super Four round began yesterday with the match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Bangladesh stunned Sri Lanka in the last-over thriller. They chased down 169 runs with four wickets in hand and are topping the points table at the moment. 

  • 6:09 PM (IST)Sep 21, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome to IND vs PAK 2.0!!

    Hello and welcome to the much-awaited India vs Pakistan Super Four clash in the ongoing Asia Cup. The match is set to be played in Dubai and today, the contest is likely to heat up in the middle. The no-handshake controversy led to Pakistan almost pulling out of the Asia Cup before they played against the UAE, and now face the arch-rivals yet again, for the second time in a week. However, this match has more context than the group stage one as a loss here will hurt either team's chances of making it to the final of the Asia Cup. Will tempers flare today? Will Pakistan put up a fight or it will be India again dominating them in a one-sided clash? We will bring you all the live updates here! Stay tuned!!

