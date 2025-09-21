Hello and welcome to the much-awaited India vs Pakistan Super Four clash in the ongoing Asia Cup. The match is set to be played in Dubai and today, the contest is likely to heat up in the middle. The no-handshake controversy led to Pakistan almost pulling out of the Asia Cup before they played against the UAE, and now face the arch-rivals yet again, for the second time in a week. However, this match has more context than the group stage one as a loss here will hurt either team's chances of making it to the final of the Asia Cup. Will tempers flare today? Will Pakistan put up a fight or it will be India again dominating them in a one-sided clash? We will bring you all the live updates here! Stay tuned!!