India vs Pakistan head-to-head ODI record ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 clash in Dubai With India all set to take on Pakistan in their upcoming clash in the Champions Trophy 2025, let us have a look at the various head-to-head records between both sides.

The stage is set for the most anticipated clash of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Hosts Pakistan will take on the mighty Indian team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23. It is worth noting that team India got off to a stellar start to their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.

Led by Rohit Sharma, the side took on Bangladesh in their second game of the season, where they managed to register an emphatic victory. Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami were the stars of the show for the Men in Blue, and they will hope to carry forward their excellent form in the upcoming games as well.

On the other hand, Pakistan played the season opener of the Champions Trophy 2025. The Men in Green faced off against New Zealand and were subjected to a hefty loss. With a loss in their first game, the hosts will be desperate to improve.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head record in ODIs

It is interesting to note that India and Pakistan have locked horns in ODIs on 135 occasions, and despite popular belief, it is Pakistan who have the lead in the ODI head-to-head.

Matches played India won Pakistan won Draw NR 135 57 73 0 5

India vs Pakistan head-to-head record in Champions Trophy

As for both teams' records in the Champions Trophy, once again, it is Pakistan who hold the advantage against the Men in Blue. Both sides have faced off against each other five times in the Champions Trophy, with Pakistan having won three encounters and India winning twice.

Matches played India won Pakistan won Draw NR 5 2 3 0 0

Despite Pakistan holding onto the advantage, it is safe to say that India have managed to dominate their arch-rivals across formats in recent times. With the team looking in red-hot form at the moment, it is more than likely that India could once again register a win against Pakistan.