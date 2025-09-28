India had a couple of injury issues in the game against Sri Lanka. Abhishek Sharma walked off in the 10th over of India's fielding innings after clutching his right thigh while Hardik Pandya bowled only one over and was not seen on the field again.

Will they play today? Well, Abhishek Sharma seems certain to play, but there is still a bit of uncertainty around Hardik. There is no update related to the Indian all-rounder but the fans will be hoping that he plays this massive game. Let's wait and see what happens...