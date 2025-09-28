Advertisement
India vs Pakistan live cricket score: Arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, are set to face each other in the final of Asia Cup for the first time in 41 years. India have won the previous two encounters in the competition. Can they make it a hattrick of wins over Pakistan today? Follow for live updates:

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Published: , Updated:
Dubai:

India vs Pakistan live cricket score: India and Pakistan will face in the first-ever Asia Cup final today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. India have been unbeaten so far in six matches in the Asia Cup 2025, while Pakistan have lost to India twice, once in the group stage and again in the Super Four stage. The third India vs Pakistan clash in three weeks has been a broadcaster's dream for so long in the Asia Cup, and it is finally happening this year. Who will come out on top today? Will India continue their domination over Pakistan? Will Pakistan surprise everyone today? Follow all live updates related to the final here:

  • 6:58 PM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Will Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma play today?

    India had a couple of injury issues in the game against Sri Lanka. Abhishek Sharma walked off in the 10th over of India's fielding innings after clutching his right thigh while Hardik Pandya bowled only one over and was not seen on the field again.

    Will they play today? Well, Abhishek Sharma seems certain to play, but there is still a bit of uncertainty around Hardik. There is no update related to the Indian all-rounder but the fans will be hoping that he plays this massive game. Let's wait and see what happens...

  • 6:47 PM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    What happened in India vs Pakistan clash on September 14?

    It was a cakewalk for India in the group stage clash. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first only to post 127 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs.

    In response, India got off to a brilliant start, thanks to Abhishek Sharma and chased down the target in just 15.5 overs with seven wickets in hand.

    It was the start of a massive controversy as well as Suryakumar Yadav dedicated India's win to the Armed Forces of the country and also expressed solidarity with the victims of Pahalgam terror attack. Moreover, the Indian players also didn't shake hands with the Pakistan players after the match and also at the toss.

  • 6:39 PM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    India vs Pakistan: A look at thrilling finals in history

    India and Pakistan have played in 12 finals so far in multination events. We have looked at the top five of those thrilling encounters. Will today's final match live up to the expectations of any of these?

    CLICK HERE to read

  • 6:29 PM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    India vs Pakistan Head to Head record in T20Is

    India and Pakistan have faced each other 15 times in T20Is so far.

    India have utterly dominated them with a staggering 12 wins while Pakistan have won only on three occasions.

    Will India make it 13-3 today or Pakistan will pull one back? Let's see

  • 6:24 PM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    India vs Pakistan - A look at the record in multination finals

    Well, India and Pakistan have faced each other in the final of multinational events on 12 occasions. This includes tri-series and quadrangular series finals as well and the ICC event finals as well.

    Pakistan have won eight times in the final while India have emerged victorious on four occasions.

    The final head-to-head record may be in Pakistan's favour but India have dominated them in the last decade or so. Can they make it 5-8 today?

  • 6:16 PM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Are you Readyyyyyy?

    Yes, it's time!! It is an India vs Pakistan final in the Asia Cup today. An India vs Pakistan final for the first time since 2017. In T20Is, it is the first India vs Pakistan final since 2007. An India vs Pakistan final has been absolutely rare in international cricket with Pakistan, more often than not, getting knocked out of the tournament early. All the fans are eagerly waiting for the clash to get underway in Dubai and it is expected to be a full house at the stadium. We will bring you all the live and exciting updates on our platform. Stay tuned and enjoy the match today.

Top News

