India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025: Where to Watch on TV, Stream, Online India will play Pakistan on February 23 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Check out the broadcast details about where to watch the game live on television, stream online, and watch for free.

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their second game of the Champions Trophy 2025 at Dubai International Stadium. In their opening game of the campaign, the Rohit Sharma-led side registered a six-wicket win over Bangladesh and now, a win over Pakistan will almost cement their spot in the Champions Trophy semi-final.

The Men in Green, on the other hand, suffered a 60-run defeat to New Zealand in their opening game of the season. A defeat to India can very well end their campaign, especially if New Zealand beat Bangladesh on February 24. On top of that, their star batter Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the tournament. Imam-ul-Haq has been named as his replacement.

Meanwhile, India had an unbeaten record against Pakistan in Champions Trophy history, before their defeat in the 2017 final. Ahead of facing them again, the form of certain players is a bit worrying. Virat Kohli hasn’t been in good form as of late, while Hardik Pandya needs to be more consistent. Mohammed Shami had a rough time since his comeback but he picked up a five-wicket haul in the last game.

India vs Pakistan where to watch on TV

Fans can watch India vs Pakistan on the Star Sports network. It will be available on Star Sports 1 in English.

To watch it in Hindi, fans need to switch to the Sports18 network. It will be available on Sports18 1.

India vs Pakistan where to watch on online

Fans can watch India vs Pakistan on JioHotstar for free.

India vs Pakistan Full squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Khan