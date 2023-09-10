India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma narrowly misses out on 10,000 ODI runs record

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 match on September 10

Indian openers were ruthless against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash with a quick 100-run stand for the opening wicket on Sunday, September 10. Both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill recorded brilliant fifties to give the Men in Blue a sensational start at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium.

All eyes were set on Rohit who needed only 78 runs to reach 10,000 runs in ODIs and the Indian captain started impressively to reach this historic milestone. He scored a quick fifty but fell 22 runs short of reaching 10,000 runs in ODIs. Shadab Khan picked his valuable wicket to give Pakistan a breakthrough in the 17th over.

Most ODI runs for India:

Sachin Tendulkar - 18426 runs in 452 innings Virat Kohli - 12902* runs in 267 innings Sourav Ganguly - 11221 runs in 297 innings Rahul Dravid​ - 10768 runs in 314 innings MS Dhoni - 10599 runs in 294 innings Rohit Sharma - 9978 runs in 240 innings

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

