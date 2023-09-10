Sunday, September 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma narrowly misses out on 10,000 ODI runs record

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma narrowly misses out on 10,000 ODI runs record

India captain Rohit Sharma scored 56 off 49 balls against Pakistan in the Super 4 match as he missed out on the 10000-run record in ODIs by just 22 runs.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 10, 2023 16:37 IST
Rohit Sharma vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 match on
Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 match on September 10

Indian openers were ruthless against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash with a quick 100-run stand for the opening wicket on Sunday, September 10. Both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill recorded brilliant fifties to give the Men in Blue a sensational start at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium. 

All eyes were set on Rohit who needed only 78 runs to reach 10,000 runs in ODIs and the Indian captain started impressively to reach this historic milestone. He scored a quick fifty but fell 22 runs short of reaching 10,000 runs in ODIs. Shadab Khan picked his valuable wicket to give Pakistan a breakthrough in the 17th over. 

Most ODI runs for India:

  1. Sachin Tendulkar - 18426 runs in 452 innings
  2. Virat Kohli - 12902* runs in 267 innings
  3. Sourav Ganguly - 11221 runs in 297 innings
  4. Rahul Dravid​ - 10768 runs in  314 innings
  5. MS Dhoni - 10599 runs in 294 innings
  6. Rohit Sharma - 9978 runs in 240 innings

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Related Stories
IND vs PAK: Why is Shreyas Iyer not playing in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four match?

IND vs PAK: Why is Shreyas Iyer not playing in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four match?

IND vs PAK: Harsha Bhogle celebrates 40 years of cricket commentary on IND vs PAK Super Four clash

IND vs PAK: Harsha Bhogle celebrates 40 years of cricket commentary on IND vs PAK Super Four clash

WATCH | Rohit Sharma smashes Shaheen Afridi for six to record unique achievement

WATCH | Rohit Sharma smashes Shaheen Afridi for six to record unique achievement

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News