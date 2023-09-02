India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: Rain wins as both teams share points, Pakistan qualify for Super 4

Saturday, September 02, 2023
     
Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya scored brilliant fifties to help India score 266 runs while batting first at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Published on: September 02, 2023 22:15 IST
Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan against Pakistan on
Image Source : AP Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan against Pakistan on September 2, 2023

India and Pakistan shared points as rain emerged victorious in the mega Asia Cup 2023 encounter at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, September 2. As predicted earlier, the rain was consistent throughout the game and washed away the entire second innings where Pakistan needed to chase 267 runs. With a point, Pakistan secured qualification to the Super 4 round and India now need to beat Nepal at any cost to reach the next round.

Meanwhile, India registered a challenging total after brilliant fifties from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya. But it was Pakistan's in-form pace attack that dominated India's opening game in the tournament.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan(wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

