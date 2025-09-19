Advertisement
IND vs OMN Live Cricket Score: India and Oman face each other for the first time in international cricket as the two teams lock horns in the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Follow for the latest updates.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
New Delhi:

IND vs OMN Cricket Match Score: India meet Oman for the first time in international cricket as they face the minnows in a rehearsal in the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. This clash is a dead rubber for the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team, who have already qualified for the Super Four and will look to give game time to some of their players who haven't got much in the middle.

Meanwhile, this clash can be a major learning curve for Oman, and they will look to put their best foot forward. Follow for the latest updates on the India vs Oman cricket match.

Live updates :IND vs OMN Cricket Match Updates

  • 6:40 PM (IST)Sep 19, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs OMN Cricket Match Score: Kuldeep Yadav hinted little changes regardless of the opponent

    Speaking in the pre-match press conference on the eve of the match, spinner Kuldeep Yadav hinted at only little changes. "There are no small teams in T20 cricket, that's the first thing. It's a fast game and it is very important to adapt to conditions. But this team is experienced enough to tackle everything. There are a lot of experienced players. It is very important to maintain that. We will try to maintain the intensity in the match. It doesn't matter who the opponent is," he said.

     

  • 6:36 PM (IST)Sep 19, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs OMN Cricket Match Score: Wholesome changes for India?

    This game does not have any consequences in the Asia Cup 2025. With India already in the Super Four, they will look to give game time to some of their players. Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma have not played a single game. How many could come in? 

  • 6:31 PM (IST)Sep 19, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs OMN Cricket Match Score: India meet Oman!!

    It's time for India's third and final league stage match in the Asia Cup 2025 as the Suryakumar Yadav-led team faces Oman. This will be the first international meeting between India and Oman. This is a dead rubber for India, but they will still look to give game time to some of their players. Oman will look to put their best foot forward against the T20 World Champions. Stay tuned for the clash with us.

