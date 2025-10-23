IND-W vs NZ-W live cricket score: India and New Zealand are in a must-win situation in the ongoing Women's World Cup. The hosts will need all the support today, as a loss will put their campaign in jeopardy. However, a win will seal their spot in the top four while New Zealand will be knocked out of the tournament. For starters, New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bowl first and India have once again gone back to their five-bowler strategy. Jemimah Rodrigues has been included at the expense of Amanjot Kaur. Will India be able to handle the pressure? Will New Zealand end India's hopes of making it to the semis? Let's find out?