India-W vs New Zealand-W Cricket Score Live: New Zealand have won the toss and opted to field against India as both teams must win this match to qualify for the semifinals. Meanwhile, India have dropped Amanjot Kaur to include Jemimah Rodrigues in the playing XI.

Written ByKoustav Sengupta Aditya Kukalyekar  
Published: , Updated:
Navi Mumbai:

IND-W vs NZ-W live cricket score: India and New Zealand are in a must-win situation in the ongoing Women's World Cup. The hosts will need all the support today, as a loss will put their campaign in jeopardy. However, a win will seal their spot in the top four while New Zealand will be knocked out of the tournament. For starters, New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bowl first and India have once again gone back to their five-bowler strategy. Jemimah Rodrigues has been included at the expense of Amanjot Kaur. Will India be able to handle the pressure? Will New Zealand end India's hopes of making it to the semis? Let's find out?

IND-W vs NZ-W Live Scorecard

 

Live updates :IND-W vs NZ-W Live score

  • 3:13 PM (IST)Oct 23, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Slow start for India!!

    India have started extremely slowly. They are 3/0 after three overs and only one run has been scored off the bat.

  • 3:02 PM (IST)Oct 23, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Match gets underway!!

    Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana are in the middle to open the innings! Rosemary Mair to start for New Zealand. Here we go!!

  • 3:00 PM (IST)Oct 23, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Pitch Report

    Pitch Report: It is hot. It is a high of 35 degrees and it feels warmer than that, humidity is also 50 percent. Only the second game in this leg here. It is a nice size - 57 and 56 meters side and 66 down the ground. It is a classical red soil pitch that we get here in India. It will have good pace and bounce. Low clay content won't allow the water to be absorbed and it will get drier, early on it will have good pace, bounce and carry. More swing than any other ground. The grass on this pitch will hold it together and you might get a bit of nibble, but it will dry up and the spinners will come in

  • 2:59 PM (IST)Oct 23, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Here are playing XIs

    India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

    New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson

  • 2:57 PM (IST)Oct 23, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Welcome!!

    Hello and welcome to live coverage of India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup clash at Navi Mumbai. It is a massive game in the context for both teams, as there is every chance of a fourth semifinalist being confirmed. New Zealand have won the toss and opted to field. Meanwhile, India have dropped Amanjot Kaur to include Jemimah Rodrigues and are again going with five specialist bowlers. Will this decision come back to haunt them again? Let's see...

