Pitch Report: It is hot. It is a high of 35 degrees and it feels warmer than that, humidity is also 50 percent. Only the second game in this leg here. It is a nice size - 57 and 56 meters side and 66 down the ground. It is a classical red soil pitch that we get here in India. It will have good pace and bounce. Low clay content won't allow the water to be absorbed and it will get drier, early on it will have good pace, bounce and carry. More swing than any other ground. The grass on this pitch will hold it together and you might get a bit of nibble, but it will dry up and the spinners will come in